Suhana Khan Blue Gray: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared her glamorous photo on social media

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan may not have made her Hindi film debut. But he has good fans on social media (Suhana Khan Instagram post). So whenever she keeps sharing her photos, she goes viral. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a photo in her Instagram story. Which is going very viral on social media.

While sharing the photo, Suhana wrote in the caption, ‘Last day.’ Suhana looked very beautiful in this picture. He wore a black slip top, over which he wore a white top and denim shorts. Suhana looked very beautiful in these pictures. Suhana often shares photos with her social media fans.



Earlier, Suhana shared a beautiful picture of herself in a red bodycon dress. In which Bollywood superhit actress is rare with her glamorous avatar. Suhana is seen following in the footsteps of her father Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has already made it clear that Suhana will first complete her studies and then she will try her luck in the field of acting. She is currently studying filmmaking in the United States. Suhana has already shown the magic of her acting in the short film ‘The Gray Part of Blue’. Last year, Suhana made her Instagram account public. Suhana is also very active on social media.



