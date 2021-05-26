Suhana Khan Gets Marriage Proposal on Twitter, Fan Says I Earn More Than Rs 1 Lakh a Month





Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will get a marriage proposal on her birthday from a fan on Twitter. On her twenty first birthday, mother Gauri had shared a image and wrote a particular birthday message for her daughter. Gauri wrote on Instagram, “Glad birthday…. you’re liked at this time, tomorrow and all the time ❤.” The star child, who’s adopted by thousands and thousands on Instagram, was fast to answer her mom’s put up with “I love you” and coronary heart emoticons. Additionally Learn – Saif Ali Khan Admits He Wanted Akshay Kumar To Compete With SRK, Aamir And Salman Again in 90s

Whereas there have been a number of feedback poured in from all sides, one particularly obtained our consideration who proposed Suhana for the wedding. The remark learn, ‘Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri month-to-month cost 1lakh+ hai.’ The remark was uploaded by a Shah Rukh Khan fan. Additionally Learn – Shah Rukh Khan Assured Secure Passage; Was ‘Very Adamant’ That Somebody Ought to Keep Again For me And Varun: Sandeep Warrier

Have a take a look at the put up and the remark that took all of the limelight.

Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado 🙏 🤗

Meri month-to-month cost 1lakh+ hai Additionally Learn – On Karan Johar’s Birthday, a Sneak-Peek Inside His Rs 30 Crore Home in Mumbai — SUHAIB صہیب 🇮🇳 (@SRKmania_) May 21, 2021

Gauri Khan is at present with Suhana Khan in New York. She flew with son Aaryan amid the second lockdown. For many who don’t know, Suhana is finishing her course in NY.

Suhana is kind of lively on social media the place she instructions a enormous fan following. She usually shares her photographs and movies with followers. She had additionally shared her birthday outfit- a inexperienced bodycon costume and radiant make-up. “Twentyone,” she wrote with a coronary heart emoji. Suhana appears completely breathtaking on this image. A number of buddies and followers took to the remark part of this star child’s put up showering love. Whereas Suhana’s BFF Ananya Pandey wrote, ‘Tinkerbell!!’ on her put up, Zoya Akthar Akthar additionally dropped a coronary heart emoji.

Did Suhana and Gauri examine the wedding proposal but?