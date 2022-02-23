Suhana Khan joins Agastya Nanda in dance rehearsals for Zoya Akhtar’s Archie film | Suhana Khan – Agastya Nanda’s dance rehearsal for Zoya Akhtar’s film

Entertainment

Suhana Khan joins Agastya Nanda in dance rehearsals for Zoya Akhtar's Archie film

Suhana Khan joins Agastya Nanda in dance rehearsals for Zoya Akhtar's Archie film
Suhana Khan joins Agastya Nanda in dance rehearsals for Zoya Akhtar's Archie film

Suhana Khan joins Agastya Nanda in dance rehearsals for Zoya Akhtar's Archie film

Talking about Suhana Khan’s debut, acting is not new for Suhana. He won everyone’s heart by acting for the first time in his school play Romeo and Juliet. After seeing Suhana performing in this play, actress Shabana Azmi herself praised Suhana’s acting ability and wished her a bright future. Suhana is working very hard for her debut.

There were reports that Suhana Khan auditioned for Kamala Khan’s character for a film on Miss Marvel in Hollywood last year. However, Suhana could not pass this audition. Suhana had also made a short film in her college named The Blue Part of Grey where she herself appeared in the lead character.

Talking about the second heroine of the film, Khushi Kapoor, last year Khushi Kapoor shared some of her pictures in bikini and her makeover was welcomed by the fans. Khushi Kapoor is working hard on herself these days and her hard work is visible in her pictures. Khushi is often seen stepping out of the gym. She leaves no stone unturned for her Bollywood debut. Khushi’s sister Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan are best friends.

Significantly, Khushi Kapoor is the youngest daughter of the Kapoor family. However, she is only one year younger than Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are often seen holidaying together. The group of friends of both is also the same. Interestingly, Navya Naveli Nanda, sister of Archie film’s hero Agastya Nanda, is a very special friend of Khushi Kapoor. Khushi’s elder sister Shanaya is also preparing for her film debut with Dharma Productions.

Before this film, the name of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was being added. But this film came in the part of Agastya Nanda, which people were surprised to hear. Because Agastya Nanda mostly stays away from cameras and headlines. That’s why no one expected that he would make his film debut. On the other hand this was expected from his sister Navya but unlike Agastya, Navya is not interested in films.

Agastya is also preparing for his digital debut in full swing. Agastya was always fond of films. After digital debut, he will prepare to hit the big screen. According to his film career, Agastya is also taking care of his Instagram, from where he has started deleting his old pictures and posting amazing new pictures.

The film will be a typical high school drama that follows the story of a group of friends, just like in the Archie Comics. Just say another version of Student of the Year. Significantly, preparations for making a film on Archie Comics in Bollywood are going on since 2018. Interestingly, Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Bhi was inspired by characters from Archie Comics. This film will be released on Netflix.

