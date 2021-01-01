Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor Ibrahim Zoya: Zohana Akhtar on Archie Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim: Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim will also debut with Suhana Khan? Will hit Netflix
According to sources, the rest of the details about this upcoming project on Netflix are currently kept secret. It is said that it is possible that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim will be seen in the role of Archie in Zoya’s film.
We tell you that ‘Archie’ is an international comic book series on which Zoya is preparing to make a film by adopting an Indian. The plot of this comedy is based on a love triangle, in which Archie is a small town teenage boy who is the only child of his parents. Archie falls in love with Veronica, the daughter of a wealthy father, but he also loves Betty. This comic book by Archie, Betty and Veronica is divided into several series.
