Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor Ibrahim Zoya: Zohana Akhtar on Archie Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim: Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim will also debut with Suhana Khan? Will hit Netflix

Along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, the debuts of Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan are also being discussed. It is being said that all three can make their debut through the same film. If all goes according to plan, these three star kids will be seen together in Zoya’s movie creating panic on Netflix.

There has been talk for days that Suhana, Khushi and Ibrahim will be seen in films. Now it seems that the dream of acting of these star children is about to come true soon. In addition to Suhana, the last names Zoya has given for the Indian adaptation of the international Army book ‘Archie’ are Khushi and Ibrahim. Although the names are yet to be officially sealed, according to sources close to Zoya related to the project, Suhana will be seen in the role of Desi Betty, while Khushi could be seen in the role of Veronica.





According to sources, the rest of the details about this upcoming project on Netflix are currently kept secret. It is said that it is possible that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim will be seen in the role of Archie in Zoya’s film.



We tell you that ‘Archie’ is an international comic book series on which Zoya is preparing to make a film by adopting an Indian. The plot of this comedy is based on a love triangle, in which Archie is a small town teenage boy who is the only child of his parents. Archie falls in love with Veronica, the daughter of a wealthy father, but he also loves Betty. This comic book by Archie, Betty and Veronica is divided into several series.

