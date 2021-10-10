Suhana Khan LookAlike Pictures Viral Amid Aryan Khan Arrest Leaving Fans Completely in Shock | Shahrukh Khan’s daughter looks exactly like her face, pictures of Suhana’s duplicate viral

suhana khan Aryan Khan, the eldest son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is in the custody of NCB in the drug case and in the meantime, pictures of Suhana Khan’s duplicate Isha Jain are going viral on social media. Huh.

Suhana Khan

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height()

#Suhana #Khan #LookAlike #Pictures #Viral #Aryan #Khan #Arrest #Leaving #Fans #Completely #Shock #Shahrukh #Khans #daughter #face #pictures #Suhanas #duplicate #viral