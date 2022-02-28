Suhana Khan looking beautiful in white saree, Manish Malhotra shared pictures! Suhana Khan wreaked havoc in a white sari, Manish Malhotra shared pictures!

News oi-Salman Khan

Suhana Khan often dominates social media and her pictures are in discussion. Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been in the news for a long time. It is learned that Suhana Khan is all set to make a stellar acting debut but before she stuns fans with her talent in front of the camera, the starlet has been in the limelight as a model.

Hero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired – Isha Koppikar

Some pictures of her have surfaced at this time and she is looking very beautiful in a white sari. Bollywood’s famous designer Manish Malhotra has shared these pictures on social media.

Pictures of Suhana can be seen in her classic white chikankari lehenga with a backless choli. Apart from this, Suhana stunned her look with statement earrings and a simple bindi.

Gauri Khan has also shared the picture on her Instagram account. After this, people are constantly reacting to it. Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan has also reacted to this picture.

Earlier, Suhana had donned a red designer saree by Manish Malhotra and her style was loved by the internet. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan had announced some time ago about Suhana Khan that,

She is going to be seen in films very soon and for this she is working very hard. Some time back he completed his studies. Shahrukh Khan likes him very much in everything.

english summary Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan looking beautiful in white saree, Manish Malhotra shared pictures!

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:56 [IST]