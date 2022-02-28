Entertainment

Suhana Khan looking beautiful in white saree, Manish Malhotra shared pictures! Suhana Khan wreaked havoc in a white sari, Manish Malhotra shared pictures!

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Suhana Khan looking beautiful in white saree, Manish Malhotra shared pictures! Suhana Khan wreaked havoc in a white sari, Manish Malhotra shared pictures!
Written by admin
Suhana Khan looking beautiful in white saree, Manish Malhotra shared pictures! Suhana Khan wreaked havoc in a white sari, Manish Malhotra shared pictures!

Suhana Khan looking beautiful in white saree, Manish Malhotra shared pictures! Suhana Khan wreaked havoc in a white sari, Manish Malhotra shared pictures!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Suhana Khan often dominates social media and her pictures are in discussion. Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been in the news for a long time. It is learned that Suhana Khan is all set to make a stellar acting debut but before she stuns fans with her talent in front of the camera, the starlet has been in the limelight as a model.

Hero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired - Isha KoppikarHero called me alone, if I refused, I was fired – Isha Koppikar

Some pictures of her have surfaced at this time and she is looking very beautiful in a white sari. Bollywood’s famous designer Manish Malhotra has shared these pictures on social media.

suhana khan, suhana khan

Pictures of Suhana can be seen in her classic white chikankari lehenga with a backless choli. Apart from this, Suhana stunned her look with statement earrings and a simple bindi.

Gauri Khan has also shared the picture on her Instagram account. After this, people are constantly reacting to it. Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan has also reacted to this picture.

suhana khan, suhana khan

Earlier, Suhana had donned a red designer saree by Manish Malhotra and her style was loved by the internet. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan had announced some time ago about Suhana Khan that,

She is going to be seen in films very soon and for this she is working very hard. Some time back he completed his studies. Shahrukh Khan likes him very much in everything.

  • zoya akhtar archies film 1 1645626080

    Pics: Suhana Khan – Agastya Nanda dance rehearsals begin for Zoya Akhtar’s Archie film

  • suhana khan pics 12 1645020503

    Suhana Khan shared a very beautiful picture in a red sari, fans asked – why does she look like Deepika Padukone?

  • aryanipl20224 1644813811

    Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan’s photo viral in IPL 2022 auction, fans said father Shahrukh’s lookalike

  • aryankhan 1644665164

    This time Preity Zinta, Aryan and Suhana will not be included in IPL 2022 auction!

  • 4 1644215437

    Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will start her film career with this director?

  • rashmikasuhana 1642673325

    5 big debuts from Suhana Khan to Rashmika in the year 2022, crores of hits with Akshay Kumar, complete list

  • suhanakhan4 1642491337

    Suhana Khan sets fire to internet in black dress, will blow her senses after seeing killer pictures

  • suhanak11 1641617483

    Shahrukh’s daughter Suhana Khan party fiercely in the night, the sexiest, ruckus photo in a deep neck dress

  • suhana 1 1641567305

    Suhana Khan shared a hot picture on Instagram and gave a very sexy caption, millions of people commented

  • suhana khan dnd mode 1640742007

    Suhana Khan has shared these two pictures on her Instagram and has given warning to everyone

  • suhanakhannewyork 1637842452

    Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a photo from New York and said – My heart is broken

  • suhana halloween party pics 1635738705

    Pics: Suhana Khan has a Halloween party with friends in New York, will return home on Shahrukh Khan’s birthday

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan looking beautiful in white saree, Manish Malhotra shared pictures!

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:56 [IST]


#Suhana #Khan #beautiful #white #saree #Manish #Malhotra #shared #pictures #Suhana #Khan #wreaked #havoc #white #sari #Manish #Malhotra #shared #pictures

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The party formed by the father-uncle reached the trough - Nirhua was furious over the statement of Akhilesh Yadav; Sambit Patra told 'Aurangzeb'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment