Suhana Khan New York: Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is looking at photos outside at night with her friends in New York

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted having fun with her friends in New York on Saturday, September 25th. Suhana Khan shared a photo of herself partying with friends on her Instagram account late last night, which is going very viral on social media. In the viral picture of Suhana, she is seen wearing a strapless short color red leather dress. Also, she has made her hair ponytail. Seeing Suhana’s picture, it would not be wrong to say that she had gone out for a party with her friends.

Suhana recently returned to the United States after several weeks of vacations in Europe, including Portugal and Serbia. His mother, filmmaker Gauri Khan shared several pictures of the holiday. Gauri shared a photo of Suhana. In which she is seen sitting by the lake. In these photos, Suhana is seen posing with a white tank top and shorts and a can of coke in her hand. Sharing the photo, Suhana wrote in the caption, ‘Pretend it’s Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford.’

Suhana Khan is the only daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has elder brother Aryan Khan and younger brother Abram Khan. Following in her father’s footsteps, Suhana wants to be an actor. Aryan, on the other hand, wants to be a filmmaker.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand directed film ‘Pathan’. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen in the film. The film has not been officially announced. Salman Khan will be seen doing a cameo in this film. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan also appeared on the set of a movie with Atali.