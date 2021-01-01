Suhana Khan Outdoor Photoshoot New York: Suhana Khan Enjoying Outdoor Photoshoot

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has huge fans on social media. She often shares her hot photos with fans. Now once again he has shared some photos on his Instagram account which are being discussed a lot.

With this awesome picture, Suhana tried to tell how she spent her Sunday in New York. She was seen enjoying this outdoor photoshoot. Meanwhile, Suhana appeared in an attractive outfit and posed for the camera.



Suhana in oversized shirt

Suha combined a black tank top with denim shorts and an oversized shirt. She completed her look with black loafers, lime green purse and some makeup. Sharing pictures, he captioned, ‘Sunday.’



Such reactions came from the people

As soon as Suhana shared the pictures, her friends appreciated her trendy look. One called him ‘Stunner’, while the other wrote, ‘You and you fit.’ In addition, the user also gave a heart reaction. Suhana’s post was liked by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Khushi Kapoor and many others.

The study of filmmaking

Let us tell you, Suhana is currently studying filmmaking at New York University. After education, she can make her debut in Bollywood. She had earlier appeared in the short film ‘The Gray Part of Blue’ and she impressed everyone with her acting skills.