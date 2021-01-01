Suhana Khan Outdoor Photoshoot New York: Suhana Khan Enjoying Outdoor Photoshoot
Suhana in oversized shirt
Suha combined a black tank top with denim shorts and an oversized shirt. She completed her look with black loafers, lime green purse and some makeup. Sharing pictures, he captioned, ‘Sunday.’
Such reactions came from the people
As soon as Suhana shared the pictures, her friends appreciated her trendy look. One called him ‘Stunner’, while the other wrote, ‘You and you fit.’ In addition, the user also gave a heart reaction. Suhana’s post was liked by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Khushi Kapoor and many others.
The study of filmmaking
Let us tell you, Suhana is currently studying filmmaking at New York University. After education, she can make her debut in Bollywood. She had earlier appeared in the short film ‘The Gray Part of Blue’ and she impressed everyone with her acting skills.
