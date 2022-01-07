Suhana Khan poses to kill for fans in this latest sexy picture from instagram | Suhana Khan looked very sexy in this latest picture of her

friends commented On this very hot picture of Suhana, her best friends Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor commented. At the same time, Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavna Pandey and Diana Pandey also showered their hearts on this picture of Suhana. On the work front, everyone is eyeing the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan and the news of her debut has been doing the rounds since last year. Sometimes Karan Johar, sometimes Aditya Chopra and sometimes Shahrukh Khan’s company Red Chillies. Debut with Zoya Akhtar Suhana Khan is finally going to make her film debut opposite Zoya Akhtar. Zoya Akhtar is working on a script which will be the film version of popular international comics Archie Comics. And the film will have three starkids – Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be a typical high school drama that follows the story of a group of friends, just like in the Archie Comics. Suhana has won hearts with acting Talking about Suhana Khan’s debut, acting is not new for Suhana. He won everyone’s heart by acting for the first time in his school play Romeo and Juliet. After seeing Suhana performing in this play, actress Shabana Azmi herself praised Suhana’s acting ability and wished her a bright future. READ Also Akshay Kumar's mother admitted to ICU: Akshay Kumar has arrived in the UK in a hurry. --> -->

Hollywood movie audition

There were reports that Suhana Khan had auditioned for the character of Kamala Khan for a film on Miss Marvel in Hollywood. However, Suhana could not pass this audition. Suhana had also made a short film in her college named The Blue Part of Grey where she herself appeared in the lead character.

Criticisms from the first picture

These two pictures were Suhana Khan’s first viral picture. In the first picture, she was spending a holiday with AbRam and her bikini was discussed everywhere. Whereas then Suhana’s age was very young. After this, at the age of 16, Suhana did a photoshoot for Vogue, after which she was trolled so much that Vogue had to close the comment section of her Instagram post.

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

Suhana was born on 22 May 2000 in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Suhana Khan is considered to be the calmest of the three children of Shahrukh Khan. While she considers herself a shadow of her mother, people call Suhana a carbon copy of Shahrukh Khan. After this, every small and big activity of Suhana started being monitored and they were targeted. Sometimes on their lifestyle and sometimes on their clothes. And sometimes only for being Shahrukh’s daughter.