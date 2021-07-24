Suhana Khan Shares Her Latest Stunning Pics Shahrukh Khan React On It

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is very active on social media. Often she is seen posting her bold and hot pictures on social media. The special thing is that people like every look of Suhana very much. This is the reason why Suhana’s fan following is also tremendous. Recently Suhana has posted some of her latest pictures. In which she is seen in a casual look.

Suhana Khan shared pictures in a glamorous style

Suhana is seen wearing a white top and denim shorts in her latest pictures. This look of Suhana looks simple but quite stylish. This look of Suhana with minimal makeup is making her even more glamorous. Also, while holding a soft drink, Suhana is seen posing in front of the camera in different ways. Along with Suhana, her background is also attracting everyone.

Gauri Khan also shared pictures of daughter

These pictures of Suhana Khan have also been shared by her mother Gauri Khan on social media. Sharing the pictures of daughter Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan wrote in the caption that yes, blue is my favorite color. Shahrukh Khan surprised everyone by commenting on this post to wife Gauri. Commenting Shahrukh Khan wrote that whatever color you have taken in the photo. Suhana is in it which is my favorite colour. Suhana has clicked these pictures by Gauri Khan only. Suhana also gave credit to her mother and called her the best photographer.

Shahrukh Khan commented

Shahrukh Khan has not only commented on Gauri Khan’s post. Rather, he has also commented on these pictures shared on daughter Suhana’s post. Commenting on the picture of the daughter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote that can I pretend that this is you and this cola (name of the drink) is of a sudden incident and still appreciate the picture?? Let us tell you that Suhana Khan is currently abroad. Where she is completing her studies.