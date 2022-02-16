Suhana Khan slays in a red saree drops a stunning picture looking sexy | Suhana Khan shared a very beautiful picture in a red sari

Compare Deepika Padukone In this picture, Suhana Khan is being compared to Deepika Padukone. Actually, Suhana Khan is rarely seen in most Indian clothes. In such a situation, suddenly the fans are very happy to see her in a red sari. first picture This was the first viral picture of Suhana Khan in Indian dress. This is a picture from the Diwali party of Amitabh Bachchan’s house in 2016 where all eyes were on Suhana and her 80-kissed ghagra. home diwali party This picture is from the Diwali party of Suhana Khan’s house. In the year 2018, Shah Rukh Khan had a grand Diwali party at his house Mannat where Suhana Khan looked very beautiful in a designer saree. Recently made IPL debut Suhana Khan recently made her Ipl debut with her brother Aryan Khan. Suhana had come to bid on the players on behalf of Kolkata Knight Riders. Here he was supported by Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Janhvi Mehta. Film Debut with Zoya Akhtar On the work front, Suhana Khan is finally going to make her film debut opposite Zoya Akhtar. Zoya Akhtar is working on a script which will be the film version of the famous international comics Archie Comics. And the film will have three starkids – Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be a typical high school drama about a group of friends, just like in the Archie Comics. READ Also Lara Dutta BTS Video Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta shares a fun dance BTS video from Akshay Kumar with Bell Bottom Set: Video: Lara Dutta became Indira Gandhi during the shooting of 'Bell Bottom' --> -->

already won hearts

Talking about Suhana Khan’s debut, acting is not new for Suhana. He won everyone’s heart by acting for the first time in his school play Romeo and Juliet. After seeing Suhana performing in this play, actress Shabana Azmi herself praised Suhana’s acting ability and wished her a bright future.

Did you give audition for a Hollywood film?

There were reports that Suhana Khan had auditioned for the character of Kamala Khan for a film on Miss Marvel in Hollywood. However, Suhana could not pass this audition. Suhana had also made a short film in her college named The Blue Part of Grey where she herself appeared in the lead character.

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

Suhana was born on 22 May 2000 in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Suhana Khan is considered to be the calmest of the three children of Shahrukh Khan. While she considers herself a shadow of her mother, people call Suhana a carbon copy of Shahrukh Khan. After this, every small and big activity of Suhana started being monitored and they were targeted. Sometimes on their lifestyle and sometimes on their clothes. And sometimes only for being Shahrukh’s daughter.