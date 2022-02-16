Entertainment

Suhana Khan slays in a red saree drops a stunning picture looking sexy | Suhana Khan shared a very beautiful picture in a red sari

29 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Suhana Khan slays in a red saree drops a stunning picture looking sexy | Suhana Khan shared a very beautiful picture in a red sari
Written by admin
Suhana Khan slays in a red saree drops a stunning picture looking sexy | Suhana Khan shared a very beautiful picture in a red sari

Suhana Khan slays in a red saree drops a stunning picture looking sexy | Suhana Khan shared a very beautiful picture in a red sari

Compare Deepika Padukone

Compare Deepika Padukone

In this picture, Suhana Khan is being compared to Deepika Padukone. Actually, Suhana Khan is rarely seen in most Indian clothes. In such a situation, suddenly the fans are very happy to see her in a red sari.

first picture

first picture

This was the first viral picture of Suhana Khan in Indian dress. This is a picture from the Diwali party of Amitabh Bachchan’s house in 2016 where all eyes were on Suhana and her 80-kissed ghagra.

home diwali party

home diwali party

This picture is from the Diwali party of Suhana Khan’s house. In the year 2018, Shah Rukh Khan had a grand Diwali party at his house Mannat where Suhana Khan looked very beautiful in a designer saree.

Recently made IPL debut

Recently made IPL debut

Suhana Khan recently made her Ipl debut with her brother Aryan Khan. Suhana had come to bid on the players on behalf of Kolkata Knight Riders. Here he was supported by Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Janhvi Mehta.

Film Debut with Zoya Akhtar

Film Debut with Zoya Akhtar

On the work front, Suhana Khan is finally going to make her film debut opposite Zoya Akhtar. Zoya Akhtar is working on a script which will be the film version of the famous international comics Archie Comics. And the film will have three starkids – Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will be a typical high school drama about a group of friends, just like in the Archie Comics.

READ Also  Lara Dutta BTS Video Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta shares a fun dance BTS video from Akshay Kumar with Bell Bottom Set: Video: Lara Dutta became Indira Gandhi during the shooting of 'Bell Bottom'
-->
already won hearts

already won hearts

Talking about Suhana Khan’s debut, acting is not new for Suhana. He won everyone’s heart by acting for the first time in his school play Romeo and Juliet. After seeing Suhana performing in this play, actress Shabana Azmi herself praised Suhana’s acting ability and wished her a bright future.

Did you give audition for a Hollywood film?

Did you give audition for a Hollywood film?

There were reports that Suhana Khan had auditioned for the character of Kamala Khan for a film on Miss Marvel in Hollywood. However, Suhana could not pass this audition. Suhana had also made a short film in her college named The Blue Part of Grey where she herself appeared in the lead character.

Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

Suhana was born on 22 May 2000 in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Suhana Khan is considered to be the calmest of the three children of Shahrukh Khan. While she considers herself a shadow of her mother, people call Suhana a carbon copy of Shahrukh Khan. After this, every small and big activity of Suhana started being monitored and they were targeted. Sometimes on their lifestyle and sometimes on their clothes. And sometimes only for being Shahrukh’s daughter.

#Suhana #Khan #slays #red #saree #drops #stunning #picture #sexy #Suhana #Khan #shared #beautiful #picture #red #sari

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Facebook launches its Collab music app to the public

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment