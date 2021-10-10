Suhana Khan’s appearance: Shah Rukh’s daughter in Aryan Khan drug case

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are currently in the spotlight due to his son Aryan Khan’s cruise drugs case. Seven people, including Aryan Khan, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for a rave party at Cardelia Cruise on the Mumbai coast. Aryan is currently in judicial custody and meanwhile a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s Lukli is going viral on social media.

Please note that Suhana is currently in New York. Suhana is one of the most active star kids on social media, whose fan following is also overwhelming. We have seen pictures and videos of many Bollywood celebs so far, now secret pictures and videos of Aryan Khan’s sister Suhana are in discussion.





On social media, people are expressing surprise at the video of this girl named Isha Jain and comparing her with Suhana Khan. People are constantly commenting on her post that she looks like Suhana.



Suhana Khan had recently posted a photo of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, after which Aryan Khan got involved in a drug case. On Gauri Khan’s birthday, Suhana shared this picture and wrote – Happy Birthday Mom.



The investigation into the Aryans drug case is still ongoing. Aryan is currently in judicial custody after being released from the custody of the NCB and is lodged in the oldest Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.