Suhana Khan’s big debut with Zoya Akhtar: Zoya Akhtar to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan
‘Archie’ is a teenage story, for which Zoya has started searching for many more young actors so that they will all appear in the role of friends. The story of ‘Archie’ is about a group of good friends and Zoya wants to keep Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana as the central character in her entire casting.
(Suhana’s short film shooting clip)
Although Suhana has shown her acting skills in the short film ‘The Gray Part of Blue’ and during the college drama. But ‘Archie’ will be Suhana’s official entry in the movie Jagat. That being said, preparations are underway to launch two more artists along with Suhana.
