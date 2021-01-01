Suhana Khan’s big debut with Zoya Akhtar: Zoya Akhtar to launch Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will soon enter the acting world. Shah Rukh Khan’s darling Suhana Khan wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and it looks like her dream is about to come true. According to reports, Zoya Akhtar will be launching Suhana Khan, not Karan Johar.

There is talk that preparations for this film have started for Suhana. According to Pinkvilla, Zoya will be making her next film on the Indian adaptation of the international comic book ‘Archie’. It is said that the film will be released on the OTT platform, for which Zoya has started preparations. It is rumored that Suhana Khan’s film will be released on Netflix.





‘Archie’ is a teenage story, for which Zoya has started searching for many more young actors so that they will all appear in the role of friends. The story of ‘Archie’ is about a group of good friends and Zoya wants to keep Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana as the central character in her entire casting.

(Suhana’s short film shooting clip)

Although Suhana has shown her acting skills in the short film ‘The Gray Part of Blue’ and during the college drama. But ‘Archie’ will be Suhana’s official entry in the movie Jagat. That being said, preparations are underway to launch two more artists along with Suhana.

