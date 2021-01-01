Suhas Tokyo Olympics: IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj on the threshold of writing golden history in Tokyo Paralympics: IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj on the threshold of writing golden history

Highlights Suhas has done many performances on and off the badminton court.

Badminton included in the Paralympics for the first time

Noida’s DM Suhas LY is a strong contender for the title

IAS Suhas L., who made history by reaching the finals of the Tokyo Paralympic Badminton Championships. When Yethiraj enters the final of these matches on Sunday, he will have a chance to make this feat golden.

Even if he loses in the final, the 38-year-old District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) will go down in history as the first IAS officer to win a medal with a silver medal in the Paralympics.

Suhas is currently ranked third in the world in the SL4 category. They have played three group stage matches here before reaching the semifinals on Saturday. With the exception of one match in the group stage, his performance has been dominant in all three matches he has played so far.

Suhas will face top seed Lucas in the final

Suhas, who won the first two matches in less than 20 minutes, defeated Freddie Setiawan of Indonesia 219, 21-15 in 31 minutes in the semifinals. He will now face top seed Lucas Mazur of France.

Suhas, 38, from Karnataka, has deformed ankles. Suhas is a computer engineer who has done many performances in and out of court and is also a 2007 batch ISS officer. He has been the District Magistrate of Noida since 2020 and has led the fight against the Corona epidemic.

The IAS Association, a group of retired and retired administrative officers, tweeted, ‘History is being made. Suhas LY (IAS, DM GB Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh, India) in the finals of the Men’s Singles Para-Badminton SL4 type. He defeated S Freddy of Indonesia 2-0 in the semifinals. Will now play for gold on September 5th.

# Cheer 4 Suhas started trending on social media as soon as she reached the final. The WhatsApp group of several residents in Noida has also been filled with congratulatory messages about their DM’s performance in the sport.

Suhas is the District Magistrate at this place.

Suhas, who graduated as a computer engineer from NIT Karnataka, has previously been the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, Agra, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Sonbhadra districts.

Before leaving for Tokyo in the last week of August, when Suhas was asked about his badminton practice and working as a DM, he told reporters, “After all the work of the day, I will work from 10 pm to 2 pm.” Handling duties.

Suhas said his professional journey started in 2016 when he was the DM of Azamgarh district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the badminton championship was held there. He said, ‘I was a guest at the beginning of the competition and expressed a desire to participate. Until then it was my hobby because I have been playing badminton since childhood. I got a chance to play there and I lost to state level players.

He said it was here that Gaurav Khanna, the current coach of the country’s para-badminton team, saw him and advised him to go ahead as a professional. That same year, he competed in the Asian Championships in Beijing and became the first unseeded player to win a gold medal.

Suhas has won gold in singles and doubles in 2017 and 2019

Suhas won the men’s singles and doubles gold at the BWF Turkey Para Badminton Championships in 2017 and 2019. He won a gold medal in Brazil in 2020. When his participation in the Tokyo Paralympics was confirmed in July, Suhas said the event would undoubtedly be a challenge and he would be a medal contender as he was world number three in his category.