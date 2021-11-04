Suicide of Business Persons and Daily Wage Earners increases past year due to Corona Pandemic

Due to the Corona epidemic, the livelihood of thousands of people has been threatened. Due to this there has also been a huge increase in poverty in India. This is clearly visible in the suicide statistics of NCRB as well.

Not only did people face health-related problems due to the Corona pandemic, but it also created many other problems. Due to this, thousands of people lost their jobs and many people faced livelihood crisis. The figures also confirm this. During the year 2020, the tendency to commit suicide among business people and daily wage earners increased.

More Business Persons Committed Suicide Than in 2019

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 11,716 business people committed suicide during the year 2020. Earlier in 2019, 9,052 businessmen had committed suicide. If we consider other categories of Self Employed Persons as well, then this figure rises further to 17,332. Similarly, the number of daily wage laborers who committed suicide in a year increased from 32,563 to 37,666.

Suicide cases increased by 10% in one year

According to the NCRB data, a total of 1,53,052 people committed suicide across the country in 2020. These included 1,08,532 men, 44,498 women and 22 transgenders. A year before this, in 2019, 1,39,123 people had committed suicide. In this way, the cases of suicide in the country increased by 10.01 percent in the year affected by the epidemic.

Farmer’s suicide cases reduced

However, there has been a decrease in farmer suicides during this period. In the year 2019, 5,957 farmers had committed suicide. In 2020, their number came down to 5,579. During the year 2020, 14,825 professionals, 12,526 students, 15,652 unemployed, 5,098 agricultural labourers, 1,457 retired and 20,543 others succumbed to suicidal tendencies.

Unemployment and poverty increased wildly

According to a report by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), about one crore people lost their jobs due to the second wave of the pandemic. The income of 97 percent of the households decreased due to Kovid-19. Similarly, a study by Azim Premji University found that due to the first wave of the epidemic, the number of people below the poverty line increased by 230 million. During 2020, there was a 15 percent increase in poverty in rural India due to Corona. Similarly, poverty increased by 20 percent in urban areas during this period.