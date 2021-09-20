Sukanta Majumdar Bengal BJP President: Bengal BJP News: Why did BJP replace Dilip Ghosh with Sukanta Majumdar as Bengal BJP chief?

Highlights In West Bengal, the BJP, which was facing internal turmoil, made major changes in the organization.

In place of Dilip Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar was declared the state president.

With the by-elections looming and MLAs-MPs continuing to flee the party, this is a big challenge for the BJP.

Kolkata

The BJP, which is facing internal turmoil in West Bengal, has made major changes in its organization. In place of Dilip Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar has been declared the state president. Dilip Ghosh was sent to Delhi as National Vice President. On the one hand, where by-elections are on the horizon, on the other hand, big leaders are leaving the party, the challenge is to put our leaders in front of the BJP. Find out why BJP has taken this step-

The reverse migration phase in the party

The BJP has decided to change its organization after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo left the party and joined the TMC a day ago. In fact, after the defeat in the Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP is in turmoil. Several bigwigs, including Mukul Roy and Babul Supriyo, have resigned. In such a situation, the challenge for the BJP is to save its leaders.

In Bengal, the number of BJP MLAs has come down from 77 to 71. At the same time, the number of MPs has been reduced to 17. Before Babul Supriyo, Mukul Roy, Tanmay Ghosh, Vishwajit Das and Souman Roy have left the party and joined the TMC.

Challenge from TMC in Bhawanipur by-election

By-elections will be held on September 30 in Samserganj and Jangipur along with the high profile seat Bhawanipur. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is on the ground from Bhawanipur. Where this election is very important for Mamata Banerjee to remain as the Chief Minister and she is very confident of victory. The BJP had to struggle a lot to find a candidate for this seat. After the refusal of many leaders, BJP has finally placed a bet on young leader Priyanka Tibrewal.

Questions were being raised on the working style of Dilip Ghosh

Questions have been raised against former state president Dilip Ghosh since his defeat in the Bengal Assembly. At the same time, the leaders of other parties and their grievances were also exposed. Many MPs and other leaders also questioned Dilip Ghosh’s behavior. Ghosh was accused of making openly embarrassing remarks against his own party colleagues. Dilip Ghosh is also being told the reason behind Babul Supriyo leaving the party.

Who is Sukanta Majumdar?

Sukanta Majumdar is the first Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat. He defeated TMC MP Arpita Ghosh by 33,000 votes. Earlier, he was in-charge of BJP in Sikkim and co-convener of North Bengal region. The need for a new face was felt to fill the enthusiasm of the BJP workers and it is believed that the BJP has made changes in West Bengal in view of this.