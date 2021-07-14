Sukanya Samriddhi Account Only 250 Rupee In Pnb And Get Rupee 15 Lakh – Open this account in PNB for just Rs.250, 15 lakh on maturity

By opening the account under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the daughter’s education and further expenses can be relieved.

New Delhi. Punjab National Bank is running Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) for the future of daughters. With the help of this scheme, parents can open the account of their daughters. If the daughter is less than ten years, then the parents can open the daughter’s account with their ID. Two daughters of the family can get this benefit.

read this also: Zomato’s IPO is opening today, the price per share will be Rs 72 to 76, the company wants to raise 9,375 crores

How much has to be deposited

The minimum deposit to be made in this is Rs 250. The maximum you can deposit with this is Rs 1,50,000. By opening this account, you can get relief from your daughter’s education and further expenses.

Know how much interest you will get

At present, interest of 7.6 percent is being given in SSY (Sukanya Samriddhi Account). It also gets exemption from income tax.

On maturity, you will get more than 15 lakhs

It is worth noting that every month an investment of three thousand rupees is made in the scheme. That is, after applying 36 thousand rupees annually, after 14 years, according to 7.6 percent annual compounding, you get up to Rs 9,11,574. That is, on maturity, this amount will be folded to about Rs 15,22,221.

Where can I open an account

Under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, you can open this account in any authorized branch of any post office or commercial branch.

read this also: Gold Silver Price Today: There is a jump in the price of gold and silver, know the price of 10 grams of gold

These certificates have to be given

To open an account under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, you will also have to submit the birth certificate of your daughter to the post office or bank along with the form. Along with this, the identity card of the girl and parents (PAN card, ration card, driving license, passport) and the certificate of where they are living (passport, ration card, electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill) are also submitted. Will have to do