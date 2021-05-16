Sukhwinder Singh sees a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Mohammad Danish; Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan’s duet get everyone dancing





Indian Idol 12 has accomplished its 50 episodes and veteran singer Sukhwinder Singh graced the Golden Jubilee episode which noticed some of the superb performances. From Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan's duet to Anjali Gaikwad's classical quantity, the Indian Idol 12 contestants gave all of it to make the fiftieth episode a memorable one.

Arunita and Sayli’s particular numbers

Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble sang particular songs and received judges’ hearts with their melodious voices. Himesh and Anu Malik couldn’t cease praising the 2.

Sukhwinder Singh all reward for Mohammad Danish

Sayli Kamble and Mohd Danish sang Beedi Jalaile collectively and it impressed the judges. Neha Kakkar gave a new tag of Sherni Sayli to Sayli Kamble whereas Sukhwinder Singh mentioned he noticed a glimpse of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in Mohammad Danish.

Arunita Kanjilal stuns Sukhwinder Singh

Arunita Kanjilal sang Sukhwinder’s well-liked unhappy track Layi Vi Na Gayee and the latter was shocked together with her melodious and magical voice. Singer and decide Neha Kakkar praised Arunita’s distinctive efficiency and Anu Malik agreed together with her.

Sukhwinder Singh pays tribute to Aadesh Shrivastava

Singer Sukhwinder paid a heartfelt tribute to late composer Aadesh Shrivastava and everyone gave a standing ovation to him.

