Sullivan teases what deal with Russia could look like, but warns if they invade Ukraine ‘we’re ready for that’



National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the United States is ready to negotiate a possible deal with the Kremlin, even if it is prepared for multiple situations involving Russia and Ukraine.

As Russia continues to gather troops along the border with its neighbor, the Biden administration has raised hopes that a diplomatic solution can be reached. In an appearance on “Gadget Clock Sunday”, Sullivan hinted at what it might look like.

“We are ready, along with our allies and partners, to discuss issues of mutual concern for European security,” Sullivan said. “And yes, it will include mutual limitations on the deployment of offensive missiles, greater transparency measures, and a process to reduce the likelihood of error or increase if something happens at sea or in the air. We are ready to do all this, as we have done for decades.” I did it in the Cold War and beyond. “

Sullivan said that if Russia was willing to come to the negotiating table, the United States was “ready to side with allies and partners” for negotiations.

“If Russia chooses a different path, we are ready for it,” he said.

Regarding Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, however, Sullivan said the United States was only prepared to defend NATO allies and could not engage on Ukrainian soil – even if it meant Kiev’s Kabul, like Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban. Years

“The president has made it clear for months now that the United States is not sending troops to Ukraine to start or fight a war with Russia. We have sent troops to Europe to defend NATO territory. We have a sacred obligation under Article 5 to protect our NATO allies.” Poland, and Romania and the Baltic states. We made that promise to them, we will keep that promise to them. “

As far as Ukraine is concerned, Sullivan said the United States could provide “defense assistance” and “other forms of assistance.”

Sullivan also spoke in a recent statement from Russia and China, where the two countries discussed strengthening international relations and their partnership. They say they “reaffirm their strong mutual support for their core interests, state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose the interference of external forces in their internal affairs.”

Sullivan downplayed the statement and what it meant on a practical level, noting that they did not specifically mention Ukraine.