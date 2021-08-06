Sultan furious for misleading Parliament about Covid in Malaysia, reprimanded PM; Opposition alleges ‘sedition’ – ‘Malaysian PM misled Parliament on Kovid’ Opposition said ‘sedition’ sought resignation

Malaysia’s Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmed Shah has slammed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government for misleading parliament on the state of emergency measures related to the coronavirus. Muhyiddin had obtained royal assent to declare a state of emergency in January, allowing him to adjourn parliament and rule by ordinance. Parliament session began on Monday for the first time this year, but the government said the five-day special session would only brief lawmakers on the pandemic and would not be allowed to move any other motion.

Sultan objected to Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement in Parliament on Monday that the emergency ordinance was revoked on July 21, before the expiry of August 1. At the same time, Sultan said that he had not approved the proposal to repeal it and the statement of the Law Minister is wrong and misleading to the MPs.

The Sultan said that the government’s hasty move was against the rule of law and ignored the functions and powers of the Sultan as head of state. Parliament erupted soon after the Sultan’s statement, with opposition MPs leveling ‘treason’ charges and demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said, “The statement makes it clear that the Muhyiddin-led cabinet insulted the royal institution and Takiyuddin lied in the House and misled the citizens of Malaysia.” could not be found and the session of Parliament on Thursday was temporarily adjourned.

Experts have said that this is an unprecedented incident of rebuke by the Sultan and further weakens the Muhyiddin government which came to power in March 2020 with a meager majority in parliament.

Muhyiddin became prime minister after beginning the fall of the reformist government that won the 2018 election. His Bersatu party formed a volatile coalition that included the United Malay National Organization (UNMO).

UNMO, the largest party in the coalition, is unhappy about being made a hanger to Bersatu and recently said it would stop supporting Muhyiddin. However, some members of the UNMO still supported the prime minister.





