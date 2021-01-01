Sultanpur News: Sultanpur will be known as Kush Bhawanpur

The exercise to change the name of Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh has been going on for more than two years. Following a report sent by the district administration four months ago, the government is now preparing to approve it. It is speculated that the Yogi government will change the name of the district before the elections and cash it as a vote bank.Let me tell you that in the first meeting of the Municipal Board in the year 2018, the proposal to change the name of Sultanpur to Kushbhavanpur was approved. The Shaurya Foundation had submitted a letter with the book to the then Governor Ram Naik, who reached Sultanpur in March 2019, requesting that the name of Sultanpur be changed to Kushbhavanpur. On March 28, 2019, the then Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

The issue erupted in the house

At the same time, Lambhua’s BJP MLA Devmani Dwivedi had also discussed the issue in the House in 2019 under Section 103. He had recently recommended three more BJP MLAs from Sultanpur to the Chief Minister. BJP MLA Devmani said that the Sultanpur district adjacent to Ayodhya was founded by Kush, the son of Lord Ram, and was known as Kushbhavanpur. Sitaji stopped here, he still remembers Sitakunda Ghat. The Gazetteer of Sultanpur also mentions that his name was Kushbhavanpur. At that time the Mughals changed his name. In a situation where the old name creates a sense of pride, cultural significance will also increase.

BJP spokesperson Vijay Raghuvanshi said that former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has also supported the renaming of Sultanpur. The government had called for a report on the matter. About four months ago, the report was sent to the Commissionerate by DM Ravish Gupta, citing the Gazette. Now, after noticing the revenue council, the same has been sent to the government.

