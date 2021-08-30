sumit antil: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announces Rs 4 crore for Antil for Kathunia; The Haryana government will provide Rs 6 crore to Sumit Antil and Rs 4 crore to Kathunia
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a Rs 6 crore bounty on world record javelin thrower Sumit Antil and a Rs 4 crore bounty on Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Yogesh Kathunia.
After winning the gold, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Antil on the phone and said that his performance would inspire the youth.
