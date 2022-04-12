Summer Holidays: Summer vacations for classes 1 to 9 and 11 will start from May 2 here.

The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a circular declaring summer vacation for students of class I to IX and XI from May 2 to June 12. According to a circular issued by the state’s school education department, the next academic session in the state will start from June 13. Every Jagga school will open except Vidarbha. Due to daytime temperatures in Vidarbha, educational institutions will resume on June 27.On March 28, the State Board of Education issued a GR instructing schools to volunteer on Saturday and Sunday, April 30, instead of half a day. Earlier, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Headmasters’ Association, had said that the state education department should give advance dates for starting the school on June 7 or 8 instead of June 15 for the new academic session instead of issuing GR.

Schools in Maharashtra reopened for all in January after the state government declared them safe for children. The decision comes after a drop in the number of Kovid-19 cases per day in the state.

Summer vacation in UP will start from this date

Summer vacations will also start soon in UP schools. According to the education calendar announced by the education department, summer vacation time in schools will be from May 21 to June 30. UP board exams are over. Results for the 10th and 12th are expected to be announced in May. Then the summer holidays will begin.