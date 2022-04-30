Summer Vacation: Punjab Government announces summer vacation in view of heat wave

The Punjab government announced on Friday, April 29 that the summer vacation of all schools in the state would start from May 14. The decision was taken by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as the temperature in the state was reported to be a few degrees above normal. The Chief Minister said, “Considering the sudden rise in temperature and the suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools in Punjab from May 14.”The Punjab government has also changed school hours from May 2 and 14. Classes in elementary schools will be from 7 to 11 a.m. and classes for senior students will be from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Punjab and its adjoining states have been experiencing high temperatures for the past several days due to the heat wave. On Friday, Bathinda recorded a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala 43 degrees Celsius, which is almost the same as Ludhiana. Meanwhile, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Chandigarh recorded a low of 42 degrees Celsius.

Summer vacation in UP will start from this date

Summer vacations will also start soon in UP schools. According to the education calendar announced by the education department, summer vacation time in schools will be from May 21 to June 30. UP board exams are over. Results for the 10th and 12th are expected to be announced in May. Then the summer holidays will begin.

Summer vacation will start from 2nd May in Maharashtra

Government of Maharashtra has declared summer vacation for students of class I to IX and XI from May 2 to June 12. According to a circular issued by the state’s school education department, the next academic session in the state will start from June 13. Every Jagga school will open except Vidarbha. Due to daytime temperatures in Vidarbha, educational institutions will resume on June 27.