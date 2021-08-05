Sumona Chakraborty’s entry in The Kapil Sharma Show is not out of the show! ‘Aadu’ will also be seen on the show – Sumona Chakraborty’s entry in The Kapil Sharma Show, not out of the show! ‘Aadu’ will also be seen on the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is going to return with a bang. Many promos of the show have surfaced. In which the main actors are seen from Bharti Singh to Krishna Abhishek. But when Sumona Chakraborty was not seen anywhere in the promo to the fans, it became a matter of discussion. It was said that Sumona has not been taken in Kapil’s show. At the same time, some creepy posts of Sumona had surfaced, seeing that speculations were started that Sumona was disappointed because Kapil was not on the show.

At the same time, news is coming out that Sumona has not gone anywhere from the show. She will also be seen in this show at the right time. According to Dainik Bhaskar’s report, Sumona has signed the contract with the channel only last week.

According to sources related to the show- ‘Sumona will be seen in the show. Sumona Bhuri Bunny will be seen in Kapil’s show. This character was well-liked in the last season, so Bhuri will be kept constant. There is no problem between Kapil and Sumona. Both have good relations. The promos of the show were shot last month, Sumona was not present due to which she did not appear in the promo. The purpose of bringing the promo in front of the audience was that people should get information about the arrival of the show. Sumona got late in signing the contract due to some personal issues.

Apart from this, ‘Aadu’, famous in the world of Insta and Snap Chat, can also be seen on Kapil’s show. According to reports, Gaurav Gera can be seen in Gutthi’s avatar. Although the makers are discussing it right now. At present, the fans are waiting for the return of the show because ever since Akshay Kumar has released that he is going to be seen in Kapil’s show, the excitement of the fans is increasing.

Let me tell you, in the past, many photos and posts related to the show came out. At the same time, the promo of the show also revealed which comedians will come to make the audience laugh this time on Kapil Sharma’s show. Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh are an important part of the show. While sharing the promo of his show, Kapil wrote that he is returning to the show once again with old faces. But Sumona Chakraborty was nowhere to be seen in this promo.





