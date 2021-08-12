Sumona Chakravarti Will Be Seen In Different Avatar On The Kapil Sharma Show Archana Puran Singh Reveals

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is once again ready to rock the world of TV. A few days ago the promo of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was released, in which Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar as well as famous comedian Sudesh Lahiri were also seen. Sumona Chakraborty was not seen in the promo, due to which it was being speculated that she will no longer be seen in the show. However, Archana Puran Singh, a member of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, cleared all these speculations and revealed that soon the audience is going to get a surprise.

Actually, Archana Puran Singh had given an interview to Aaj Tak about ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, in which she shared the details of Sumona Chakraborty’s entry while sharing the experience of shooting for the new season. He had told in the interview that Sumona Chakraborty will also appear in a new avatar in the new season.

Sharing the experience of shooting for the new season, Archana Puran Singh said, “The experience of shooting on the first day was really great. In enthusiasm, every member of the team reached the set on time. It was only me who reached the set at 7 in the morning and returned home at 7 in the evening. I was very tired, but the experience was tremendous.”

Talking about Sumona Chakraborty’s entry in The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh said, “If you are feeling that she will not be seen in the show then you are going to be surprised soon. There will be Sumona in the show, but her avatar will be very different than before. But to us she will be a lovely girl as ever.”

Comedian Sudesh Lahiri has also entered the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Apart from this, on the previous day, Kapil Sharma shared pictures of the sets of the new season on Instagram, which has increased the excitement of the audience four times. The first episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will premiere on August 15, in which Bollywood’s famous actor Akshay Kumar will be seen promoting the upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’.





