Sun Dawu, Outspoken Chinese Tycoon, Sentenced to 18 years

Sun Dawu, a rural tycoon and outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday, the latest in a string of harsh sentences inflicted by China on business leaders.

Mr Sun, 67, was arrested in November following a land dispute between his company, the Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group, and a nearby state-owned farm. Prosecuted in a closed-door trial with a group of 19 family members and employees, Mr. Sun was convicted of a series of crimes, including organizing people to attack state agencies. , obstruct public affairs and provoke quarrels, among others.

Long a thorn in Beijing’s side, Mr. Sun was a frequent and vocal critic of Chinese government policies, from its early handling of Covid 19 to local government cover-ups during an African swine fever outbreak in 2019 that killed people. thousands of his pigs. He was also a businessman who cultivated an image of generosity. As his agricultural empire grew, he created a city around his farms and offered services, such as hospital care, to employees.

The heavy sentence comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping struggles to muzzle outspoken business leaders and bring the private sector into line. Under Xi, a growing number of tycoons have been punished, and a barrage of new rules has brought down corporate Goliaths in the tech and education sectors. The shares of some of China’s better-known companies, like Tencent and Didi, collapsed, while an antimonopoly investigation into Alibaba led to a fine of $ 2.8 billion.