Sunanda on Betty Shamita Rakesh Relation: Shamita Shetty mother Sunanda tells her and Rakesh Bapatla in Bigg Boss Oat

There are only a few days left until the final round of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The winner of the show will be announced on September 18 (Bigg Boss OTT deadline). In order to encourage the contestants in such a situation, their family members have entered the show. To do this, Big Boss completed the ‘Freeze and Release’ task, under which all contestants would be frozen before family members could enter and then released.

During this task, Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty entered ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. As soon as she came home, Sunanda first appreciated everyone’s game and then she went to Rakesh Bapak. He inquired about his condition and said that he and Shamita are out on social media. Shamita’s mother advises Rakesh who he is and don’t change for others as he is.



Advice to Rakesh – Stay the way you are, don’t change for anyone

She then tells Rakesh Bapat to stay in the game and not make any changes. She tells Rakesh to keep playing his game. He doesn’t have to shout to stay on the show.



Shamita asked her mother if Rakesh is sweet. Got this answer

After this, when Shamita asked mother Sunanda, isn’t Rakesh sweet? So the mother said he is very sweet and gentle. Shamita later asked her mother if she had found ‘Bossy’. Because everyone in the house calls him ‘Bossy’. In response, the mother said, ‘Bossy? From which angle do you have no gold horns on your head? You are a simple girl like the rest of the contestants. You don’t have to change yourself for others. ‘

Sunanda tells Shamita about Shilpa’s condition

Shamita then asks Shilpa Shetty’s condition. A few months back, Shamita’s brother-in-law, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra, was arrested for making a pornographic film and has been in jail ever since. Shilpa was very broken since then and she had covered the longest distance. Not long ago, Shilpa returned to the shoot and recently brought Ganpati Bappa home.

Mother Sunanda said about Shilpa that she is fine now. Everything else in the house is fine. He said that Shilpa misses Shamita very much. When Shilpa is busy, she gets all the updates about Shamita from her mother. Sunanda’s daughter tells Shamita, ‘Your attitude is right. We missed you so much. I’m not crying and you have to be strong. I am strong, you are strong too and we have 3 strong women in our house.