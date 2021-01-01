Sunanda on Betty Shamita Rakesh Relation: Shamita Shetty mother Sunanda tells her and Rakesh Bapatla in Bigg Boss Oat
Read: Is ‘Big Boss OTT Definite’? Efforts are underway to save these 3 contestants!
Advice to Rakesh – Stay the way you are, don’t change for anyone
She then tells Rakesh Bapat to stay in the game and not make any changes. She tells Rakesh to keep playing his game. He doesn’t have to shout to stay on the show.
Shamita asked her mother if Rakesh is sweet. Got this answer
After this, when Shamita asked mother Sunanda, isn’t Rakesh sweet? So the mother said he is very sweet and gentle. Shamita later asked her mother if she had found ‘Bossy’. Because everyone in the house calls him ‘Bossy’. In response, the mother said, ‘Bossy? From which angle do you have no gold horns on your head? You are a simple girl like the rest of the contestants. You don’t have to change yourself for others. ‘
Read: Bigg Boss OTT Finale Date and Prize Amount: Find out everything from the Bigg Boss OTT final date to the prize money
Sunanda tells Shamita about Shilpa’s condition
Shamita then asks Shilpa Shetty’s condition. A few months back, Shamita’s brother-in-law, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra, was arrested for making a pornographic film and has been in jail ever since. Shilpa was very broken since then and she had covered the longest distance. Not long ago, Shilpa returned to the shoot and recently brought Ganpati Bappa home.
Mother Sunanda said about Shilpa that she is fine now. Everything else in the house is fine. He said that Shilpa misses Shamita very much. When Shilpa is busy, she gets all the updates about Shamita from her mother. Sunanda’s daughter tells Shamita, ‘Your attitude is right. We missed you so much. I’m not crying and you have to be strong. I am strong, you are strong too and we have 3 strong women in our house.
#Sunanda #Betty #Shamita #Rakesh #Relation #Shamita #Shetty #mother #Sunanda #tells #Rakesh #Bapatla #Bigg #Boss #Oat
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.