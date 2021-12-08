Sundays Off: U.A.E. Changes Its Weekend to Align With West



“Once again, the emirate has established itself as a leading country looking forward to the future in a bold and flexible way,” said Nabil al-Qadi, president of Khawarizmi International College, a private university in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s capital. “I don’t see any conflict between judgment and religion or Friday being a holy day.”

As the UAE becomes more socially liberal, politics is a different matter. The country is a federation of seven monarchies, where dissenting voices are seldom heard or tolerated.

The top-down decision gives the ruling sheikhs unchallenged control over the policy, which could lead to sharp turns that will surprise UAE residents and the rest of the region. A crucial moment came in September 2020 when the emirate announced that it would normalize relations with Israel, a step that most other Arab countries – and all other Gulf states – have opposed or are reluctant to take.

“The emirate has always had its own vision and path,” said Abdullah Baboud, an Omani academic and former director of the Gulf Research Center in Cambridge. “And many of these things are somewhat confusing for the average Arab citizen.”

But for many living in the UAE, Tuesday’s announcement created another thrilling prospect. At a time when epidemics have spurred new conversations about flexible work ethic and a four-day work week, changing weekends and doing half-days on Fridays seems to offer a more manageable schedule and longer breaks.

“I like it because I work in my overseas offices in Europe and now we’re aligned,” said Yasmin Saif, American-Egyptian communications director at a luxury fashion company. She moved to Dubai, the largest city in the emirate 13 years ago, and found a place that accommodates elements on both sides of her identity – a place that is Arab and has attractive and good marketing, she added.

She said, “I just hear people talking about what we’re going to do with Friday brunch.