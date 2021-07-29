Suni Lee Wins the All-Around Olympic Gold Medal

“Too much of the conversation has centered on one person,” Graba said, adding that he was thrilled the world had the chance to see Lee at his best and appreciate him, like him and his wife. have been doing so for over a decade. . “I thought she was this good all the time. I feel better that everyone can see it. She was finally able to show it.

Lee’s gold in the all-around, which determines the best gymnast in the overall standings, came just two days after she rallied her teammates to win silver in the team final. Biles retired from the team event after competing in the jump, the first of four events. In the next event, the uneven bars, Lee decided to perform her toughest bar routine – the most difficult in the world – instead of the easiest she had expected because she knew the team would need every tenth of a point to win a medal. His 15.4 points on bars was the highest score of the night.

Lee later participated in the floor exercise after not practicing his floor routine for two days because his trainer wanted to spare his ankle. She was not initially selected to perform the floor exercise in the team final, as each country only chooses three of their four gymnasts to compete on each apparatus. With Biles out, however, Lee had little choice.

In the all-around, Lee brought the same determination to stand on the podium. And in the end, she got to the top.

Before the medal ceremony, she faced her family, who had watched the competition from a large hall near her home in St. Paul. A huge contingent of family and friends, including many from the American Hmong community, had joined them. She first spoke to her father saying, “I did it! “

They both cried.