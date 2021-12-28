Suniel Shetty emotional post on Son Ahan Shetty Birthday! Suniel Shetty’s post surfaced on son Ahan Shetty’s birthday, said ‘Proud of you’

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is in a lot of discussion right now and it’s his recent release film and birthday. Ahan celebrated his birthday on 28 December. Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap was released on 3 December and actress Tara Sutaria was seen with him in this film. After the release of this film, people have praised actor Ahan. On the occasion of his birthday, Ahan’s father Suniel Shetty and sister Athiya Shetty took to social media and wished him.

Suniel Shetty wrote.. “Happy Birthday to my biggest joy, biggest pride and most of all my love… you have given me so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become but my It’s the proudest moment for me.

Telling others that you are my son.” Also he wrote.. “I wish you love, luck, adventure as you start your exciting new journey… work hard, work honestly…

Always be grateful for what you have… always look for love, kindness, positivity in others… always stop to help someone the same way forgive yourself and learn when you make a mistake but Make the most of the journey.”

Suniel Shetty is often seen praising Ahaan. Talking about Athiya Shetty, she made her debut with the film Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi.

english summary Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty emotional post on Son Ahan Shetty Birthday! Fans react on his post on social media.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 12:09 [IST]