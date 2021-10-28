Suniel Shetty Epic Reply To Akshay Kumar As He Said What Type Of Hera Pheri Is This On Ahan Shetty Tadap Trailer

Akshay Kumar tweeted on the trailer of Ahan Shetty’s film ‘Tadap’ that how it is Hera Pheri. Sunil Shetty has also given his answer.

Bollywood’s famous actor Sunil Shetty had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. After him, now his son Ahan Shetty is also trying to follow in his footsteps. Actually, Ahan Shetty is going to step into Hindi cinema with the film ‘Tadap’, in which Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria will be seen playing the lead role with him. The trailer of his film has also been released, which has increased the excitement of the common people as well as Bollywood actors.

Along with the common people watching the trailer of Ahan Shetty’s film ‘Tadap’, Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Rashid Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Kamal Haasan and Paresh Rawal are also tweeting a lot. At the same time, Akshay Kumar asked actor Sunal Shetty after watching the trailer of ‘Tadap’ that how it is a hoax.

Watching the trailer of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Dude Suniel Shetty, tera beta to tujhse bhi ten steps ahead. What kind of fraud is this brother? What is the trailer of Tadap? Lots of love and congratulations to Ahaan from my kind.” Sunil Shetty also left no stone unturned to respond to this tweet of Akshay Kumar.

Replying to Akshay Kumar’s tweet, Suniel Shetty wrote, “You were the first one who congratulated him on seeing his picture and predicted years in advance. Thank you so much for always showing love like this. I appreciate your move.” Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have appeared together in many films, including ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Jaani Dushman’, ‘De Danadan’ and ‘Dhadkan’.

On the other hand, talking about Ahan Shetty’s film ‘Tadap’, this film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film is written by Rajat Arora. The actor will be seen playing the role of ‘Ishana’ in the film, while Tara Sutaria will be seen in the role of ‘Ramisa’. Talking about the film, Milan Luthria had said that it is a dark love story.