Suniel Shetty gets emotional after seeing a spectacular performance on Border’s iconic Sandese Aate Hain





Tremendous Dancer 4: Suniel Shetty left in tears by the contestants of the dance actuality present after an emotional performance on Sandese Aate Hain

Suniel Shetty got here as a particular visitor on Tremendous Dancer 4. On the present, he bought teary-eyed when he noticed a terrific dance performance on the track, Sandese Aate Hain from Border. The hunk bought all emotional as he reminisced the times of the taking pictures for the superhit patriotic movie. Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty labored collectively in Dhadkan. It’s all the time enjoyable to see him reunite with Shilpa. Watch the entire interview above…