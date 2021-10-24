Suniel Shetty got RE customized this avatar, got ‘Anna’ written on the bike and his name; Know- which ones and keep bikes-cars? Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty took delivery of his customized Royal Enfield Machismo 500 which is modified by Vardenchi; See his Car & Bike Collection – Suniel Shetty got RE customized this avatar, got ‘Anna’ written on the bike and his name; Know- which ones and keep bikes-cars?

The Bollywood actor shared a video of the customized bike on Instagram. Also wrote, “This is the real transformer. Look what a wonderful job he has done with my Mo’bike!”

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is also fond of vehicles and recently he got his old Royal Enfield motorcycle (Royal Enfield Machismo 500) customized. The new avatar he has given to his bike, has also got his name written on it along with Anna (the word used for brother in South India). This vehicle of his in gray color has been customized by Vardenchi.

He shared a video of the customized bike on Instagram on Saturday (October 23, 2021) and wrote, “This is a real transformer. Look what a wonderful job they have done with my mo’bike! Thanks Akshay and Vardenchi. To bring Dhoom back to Vroom-Vroom. Love it.”

The clip shared by Shetty also shows some glimpses of his old RE motorcycle, while an attempt has been made to show the entire process of customization of the new one at a glance.

Akshay Varde, Founder and MD, Vardenchi Motorcycles told Car & Bike, “We retained the bike’s structure and all the integral engineering to meet the RTO guidelines. It has been upgraded cosmetically and aesthetically, getting a bobber kind of setup with very comfortable handlebars, front tires and bobber front fenders. The motorcycle has lost a lot of small detailing parts. It is a single-seater, so it gets a small bobber fender at the back. Overall, we have given the bike a very vintage feel so we have named it ‘The Vintage’.”

Shetty’s customized Royal Enfield motorcycle comes in a matte metallic gray finish. It gets a small classic headlight with LED lighting, spoke wheels for a classic look, well quilted single-seat etc. The actor has also received a personal riding helmet and a jacket from the custom bike maker.

By the way, Shetty’s vehicle collection also includes BMW X5, civilian version of Hummer H3, Mercedes GLS 350D, Toyota Prado, Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes Benz E 350D, Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XF, Mercedes E-Class and Jeep Wrangler .