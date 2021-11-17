Entertainment

suniel shetty karishma kapoor as judge in india’s best dancer season 2 | 90s blockbuster couple Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty will come together again, read details

This Saturday and Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 is celebrating it! Viewers will see Bollywood superhit couple of 90s Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty coming together as guest judges.

In honor of the distinguished guests, the contestants will put on some of the best performances of the 90s on their iconic chartbusters by expressing their admiration for the two esteemed actors. Also, Karisma Kapoor gets nostalgic about her acclaimed film ‘Raja Hindustani’ – which completes 25 years this week, and will be seen reminiscing about the shooting time of the iconic film.

suniel shetty

Needless to say, the energy and enthusiasm on the floor will be at a whole new height. Not to be forgotten, Malaika Arora and Karisma, who are known to be BFFs, will be seen revealing unknown facts about each other, which is actually a true testament to the camaraderie they share personally . Apart from this, guest judges Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor will also oblige everyone present with their ‘Jhanjhariya’ moves as they set the stage on fire with a memorable performance.

All in all, from extraordinary performances and pranks to anecdotes and nostalgia, the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 2 has it all and much more for the viewers!

Don’t miss to watch India’s Best Dancer 2 this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

