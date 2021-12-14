Suniel Shetty, Mohanlal’s film ‘Marakkar’ to release on Amazon Prime Video! Suniel Shetty, Mohanlal’s film ‘Marakkar’ to release on Amazon Prime Video!

One of the most loved entertainment destination of the audience in India, Prime Video has announced the exclusive digital premiere of the biggest adventure film of the year ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ and now enjoy the scintillating film on your screen. can. Veteran actor, Mohanlal has played the lead role in this film. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Ashirwad Cinemas, the film is written and directed by noted director, Priyadarshan.

Stars like Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Late Nedumudi Venu and Pranav Mohanlal have played important roles in this famous Malayalam film. The film was released in theaters earlier this month, and will now premiere in India on Prime Video from December 17. The film will also be available for the audience in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Presented in a grand manner on screen, this film is a period drama,

Which is a biopic of Kunjali Marakkar-IV, one of the greatest naval chiefs of India. The film tells the story of a historic battle against Portuguese raiders led by a spunky sailor from the Malabar Coast who later became the naval commander of the Zamorin, the King of Calicut. It is the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema, winning the ‘Best Feature Film’, ‘Best Special Effects’ and ‘Best Costume’ awards at the 67th National Film Awards in October 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, noted actor Mohanlal said, “I am extremely happy to see that the film has been well received by the audience, and would like to thank all my fans for their love. This historical film depicts the folklore of Kerala. The story of the famous Kunjali Markarkar who is known to be India’s first Naval Commander has been brought to the screen and it is a matter of pride for me to be a part of such a wonderful film.

I believe that the moving story of this film will touch the heart of every Indian. To bring the story of such a great hero to life on screen is like a dream come true for me. I am delighted to have the digital premiere of Marakkar on Prime Video, and thus give all audiences across the country an opportunity to watch the film with their families from the comfort of their homes.

The film’s writer and director, Priyadarshan said, “I am extremely excited about the digital premiere of ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ on Prime Video. To be honest, this film is very close to my heart. For the last 20 years, Laleton and I had kept the dream of producing this film in our hearts. I am thankful to them for their cooperation in completing this project brilliantly.

Marakkar is not just a film but it is an example of brilliant acting; And I will always remember this experience. I feel extremely happy and excited that the film will now be able to be seen by audiences across India, and now I look forward to its digital premiere on Prime Video.”

Mr. Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are proud to announce the streaming premiere of the award winning classic ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’ on Prime Video. It is a pleasure to once again collaborate with Ashirwad Cinemas and present to our audiences the most successful pairing of Actor-Director in the form of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan,

In which the brilliant cast and crew members of the film have also contributed. Prime Video takes pride in its vision of putting audiences first and we are thrilled to end the year with this mega entertainer that the viewers have been waiting for.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021