Suniel Shetty reacts to Salman Khan apology for daughter Athiya Shetty

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in the news due to one of his interviews. Some time ago Salman Khan appeared in his brother, actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan’s show ‘Pinch 2’. Salman had arrived on the show as a guest. Where he spoke openly with Arbaaz on many issues. Along with this, Salman also answered the trolled questions of the fans. In the interview, Salman Khan told an anecdote about Athiya Shetty, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. In which he talked about apologizing to Athiya Shetty. Let me tell you the whole story.

Salman Khan doesn’t follow Athiya Shetty

Actually, Arbaaz Khan talked a lot about social media with Salman Khan in the show. In which he asked Salman Khan that ‘he has 117 million followers on his social media but he follows only 24 people on Twitter and only 25 people on Instagram’. Arbaaz Khan said that ‘they are giving three names to him’. They have to tell who they don’t follow. In Option, Arbaaz asks Salman not to follow Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani and Athiya Shetty.

Salman Khan apologizes to Athiya Shetty

While answering Arbaaz Khan’s question, Salman gets confused that he takes the first name of Sangeeta Bijlani, but Arbaaz Khan misconstrues Salman Khan’s answer and takes the name of Athiya Shetty. Salman folds hands in front of the camera and says sorry Athiya, I follow you today.

Sunil Shetty liked Salman Khan’s reaction

When asked for his reaction from his father and actor Suniel Shetty on apologizing to Athiya Shetty, he called Salman cute. Also Sunil Shetty said that ‘Salman is like a family. They also do it wholeheartedly. When he saw Athiya apologizing for not following her, it was quite a cute thing. Suniel Shetty described this moment as wonderful.

Salman Khan gearing up for the shooting of ‘Tiger 2’

Let us tell you that Salman Khan, who became a part of the show ‘Pinch 2’, has also indicated to his fans about ‘Dabangg 4’ in the show. The actor is currently busy with the preparations for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 2. Salman Khan had posted a video of him doing his gym workout for the first few days. In which there was talk of preparing for the shooting of Tiger 2. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen once again with him in the film.