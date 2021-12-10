Suniel Shetty wants to see Ahan Shetty in the remake of ‘Gopi Kishan’, expressed his wish! Suniel Shetty wants to see Ahan Shetty in the remake of ‘Gopi Kishan’, expressed his wish!

expressing his desire, he has given the reason

Expressing his desire about this film, he has given the reason that there are two characters in this film, one is quite angry and the other is innocent, it will be challenging for Ahan. Sunil Shetty also said about Ahan that ..

What did the actor say?

“I still feel that Ahaan still needs three or four films before doing any other genre… apart from romance and action because establishing himself, showing his intensity and his performance is now too much. is important.”

The film got delayed release

Talking about the yearning, the film was released quite late due to the Corona period. Tara Sutaria was seen with Ahan Shetty in this film and she has been well-liked. Even before this, she has been a part of many great films.

good debut

Ahan Shetty could hardly have proved to be a better debut than this. Only time will tell in what kind of films we will see Ahan in the coming times.

Tadap is earning very well

At present, Tadap is earning very well and the film is getting the love of the people from day one. The trailer of the film itself had told that the film is going to do wonders.