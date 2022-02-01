Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow, no less than a palace, is equipped with facilities like private theatre-pool; Watch – VIDEO

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has given fans a tour of his Khandala bungalow. The actor’s bungalow reflects his simple nature. It has high ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight. There are different types of trees and plants in the house. Which shows how much they love nature. Anna’s bungalow has every facility, be it her pool or private theatre, her bungalow is equipped with every facility.

In the latest episode of YouTube’s ‘Where the Heart Is’ show, Suniel Shetty showed the audience his abode. In this show, celebrities introduce fans to every corner of their house. Suniel Shetty also showed his Khandala palatial bungalow to the fans. First he started with his living room.

He said that he has a different love for plants, so he has included vegetation inside the house. Then he showed his outdoor courtyard, which clearly shows the sky. Suniel Shetty said that the stars are visible from here at night.

View of the theater: After this, Anna showed her fans her private theater. In which posters of all his films have been put up. He told that he comes here to relieve stress. Suniel Shetty told the fans about him while posing near his swimming pool. Along with this, there is also a small canal at his house, on which a beautiful bridge has been built. In the last, he got a glimpse of his garden built on the edge of the rock.

His house brings back childhood memories: Suniel Shetty told that with the help of this house, he can live his childhood memories. Recalling the old days, the actor said, many years ago he had come to this place to celebrate Holi. Then his son Ahan had said that this place can be made more beautiful. Then Sunil and his wife built a house on this land to improve it, and planted a lot of saplings. He named this bungalow ‘Jahan’ at the behest of his wife Mana Shetty’s parents.