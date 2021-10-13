Sunil Chhetri scored 2 goals as India beat Bangladesh, won the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after 20 years abroad

With this win, the Indian team has seven points in six matches. He has moved up to third place in the group table. Apart from this win, the team’s account includes three losses and three draws. India now has to play its last league match against Afghanistan on June 15.

Charismatic player Sunil Chhetri scored two goals as India beat Bangladesh 2-0 to register their first win in the combined qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday. This is the team’s first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in six years. The Indian team has registered a victory after 20 years in the World Cup qualifiers outside the home ground.

With this win, the Indian team’s hopes of qualifying directly for the third round of the Asian Qualifiers have increased. The top three places in the group table will qualify directly for the third round of the Asian Cup Qualifiers. The team, however, is already out of the race to qualify for the World Cup 2022. After opening the team’s account in the 79th minute, Chhetri scored another goal in the last moments (90+2 minutes) to ensure a 2-0 victory for the team in this Group E match.

In the second half of the match, Ashiq Kurunian’s cross was converted into a goal by Chhetri making a brilliant angle from the header, which gave a sigh of relief to Indian coach Igor Stimac. Chhetri didn’t stop there at the Al Saad Stadium here as he scored his 74th international goal in the last minute with a brilliant pass from Suresh Singh into the goal post and ensured three points for the Indian team.

The match was dominated by the Indian team from the beginning but after falling behind by a goal, Bangladesh players retaliated. Bangladesh’s team could not score a goal but it gave India an opportunity to take the lead, which Chhetri took full advantage of. Among the active players in international football, Chhetri has the most goals after Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

With this win, the Indian team has seven points in six matches. He has moved up to third place in the group table. Apart from this win, the team’s account includes three losses and three draws. India now has to play its last league match against Afghanistan on June 15.