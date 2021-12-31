Sunil Dutt Asks By Pakistani People To Stay In Pakistan They Were Ready To Give Him Land Actor Reveals It In Interview – Come Here

Sunil Dutt had told in one of his interviews that the people of Pakistan started asking him to settle again in his village Khurd.

Bollywood’s famous actor Sunil Dutt made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Railway Platform’, but he got the most popularity from the film ‘Mother India’. Sunil Dutt was a resident of Khurd, Pakistan, but after independence he came to India with his family. However, after 50 years of independence, he went back to his village. The special thing is that people welcomed him there in a very grand manner. Not only this, the villagers also started asking Sunil Dutt to settle there again.

Sunil Dutt himself disclosed this in an interview given to Rediff.com. Talking about this, Sunil Dutt had said, “When I reached there, I was welcomed in a very grand way. He also took me with him to the fields and said, ‘Yeh teri zameen hai balla’. My name is Balraj, so people used to call me Balla.

Talking about this, Sunil Dutt further said, “I said no, it only deals with you guys.” He told me, “No you come here, I will give you these lands.” Talking about the behavior of the people, Sunil Dutt further said, “They were not just talking points. There was wisdom and genuineness in his speech as well.”

Sharing the anecdote, Sunil Dutt further said, “I am an actor-director. I can tell by looking at the face whether the person in front is telling the truth or not. Recalling the time associated with Partition, Sunil Dutt said, “At the time of Partition, my entire family was saved by a Muslim. His name was Yakub and he was a friend of my father, who lived about one and a half miles from our village.”

Sharing the memory of Pakistan, Sunil Dutt further said, “After matriculation, we moved from Pakistan to India. I never got a chance to go to Lahore. But when I was invited for Benazir Bhutto’s wedding, I also went to Karachi.”