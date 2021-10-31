Sunil Dutt Reveals Sanjay Dutt Starts Crawling For His Tenacity As He Wants To Ride On Horse Cart

Sunil Dutt had told during an interview that to fulfill one of his insistence, Sanjay started rolling on the road itself.

Bollywood’s famous actor Sanjay Dutt had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Sanjay Dutt, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Rocky’, worked in many hit films. Sanjay Dutt was the darling of his parents since childhood, in such a situation, if he wanted something, he would sometimes stick to his insistence. To fulfill one of his insistence, Sanjay Dutt started rolling on the road itself. This thing related to him was disclosed by Sunil Dutt himself in ‘Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai’.

Sharing the anecdote related to Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt had told, “If once something came in Sanju’s mind that I have to do it, then no one can stop it. Once we were in Italy and Sanjay was three and a half years old at that time. There is a market in Italy, we were waiting for someone there.”

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt further said, “Sanjay saw a horse cart there. Now it has insisted that it has to sit in a horse cart. But we were waiting for someone because we had a meeting. It started rolling on the road itself. The women passing by saw this and said how harsh the parents are making the child cry.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt further said, “My wife felt very embarrassed about this. In no time the person with whom we were going to have a meeting came there. He asked what was happening, so I told him the whole thing. He said that let’s have a meeting in the horse carriage itself. In such a situation, because of them, we had to hold a meeting in the horse carriage itself.

Let us tell you that Sanjay Dutt was as soft-hearted as he was in childhood. Once his mother made him a sweater. But he had seen a child outside the house shivering in the cold. In such a situation, he decided to give his sweater and shawl to that child and told this to the mother also. This thing related to the actor was also told by Sunil Dutt himself.