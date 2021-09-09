Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni is the guide of Team India; Sunil Gavaskar hinted at a clash with MS Dhoni’s head coach Ravi Shastri; Gavaskar to be MS Dhoni’s mentor – Good news, hopefully there will be no conflict with Shastri

New Delhi

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed happiness over the appointment of former player Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup. However, he said he hoped Dhoni would not clash with head coach Ravi Shastri over strategy and team selection.

India have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, he also announced that Dhoni will be the guide for the tournament. “India won the 2011 World Cup under Dhoni and four years ago they won the T20 World Cup in 2007,” Gavaskar told PTI today. His appointment will be beneficial for India.

He said, ‘There was a time when then-coach John Wright was a little scared. He thought I would take his place. But Shastri knows that Dhoni is not much interested in training. If the partnership is good, India will benefit.

Gavaskar said, “If there is a difference between strategy and team selection, it can affect the team. But Dhoni’s appointment is a big boost for Team India. He has a lot of experience and he knows it all. When Dhoni was active in international cricket, there was no bigger player than him.

The former captain said, “Dhoni’s appointment is good news but I am just praying that there will be no conflict.” Gavaskar said it was doubtful that senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has not played in T20 internationals since 2017, would be included in the playing XI.