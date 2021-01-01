Sunil Gavaskar on Rahane: I thought Jadeja was promoted because maybe Rahane was on a toilet break; Sunil Gavaskar says: Gavaskar said – I thought Jadeja was sent to bat at No. 5 instead of staying because of the toilet break.

Highlights Rahane has scored a poor average of 15 in the current series.

Staying sixth in both innings of the Oval Test came down to bat

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane hit a half-century in the second Test.

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that his selection to bat at number six in the Oval Test must have had a further impact on Ajinkya Rahane’s confidence. Ravindra Jadeja was sent to bat at No. 5 instead of staying in both innings of the Oval Test.

Rahane scored 14 in the first innings, but could not open his account in the second innings. Gavaskar said Rahane was trying to play against Chris Vokes and he got LBW which was not good for an off-form batsman.

After Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, both of them went corona positive

Gavaskar of Sony Sports Network said, “It was not good for an out-of-form player to play a shot in the direction of the square leg. His confidence has waned. He didn’t score before the Lord’s Test (60 innings) so he wasn’t confident at first.

Gavaskar says it looks like the team is telling Rahane that their faith in him is weakening now.

Gavaskar said, “When Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to bat in the first innings, I thought it must have been due to Rahane’s toilet break. But in the second innings, Jadeja was sent ahead of him which did not work out. This indicates that the player is being asked to watch, we do not believe you. He doesn’t score but he should say that you are our 5th batsman and not 6th.

‘Shabh Pantla needs to spend more time at the crease, don’t give wickets as a gift’

Staying in the current series, he has scored a total of 109 runs in 7 innings at a poor average of 15, including a half-century. Despite playing 8 balls in the second innings of the Oval Test, Rahane could not open his account.