Sunil Gavaskar reckons Sunrisers Hyderabad yorker specialist T Natarajan in contention for India T20 World Cup squad

Former Team India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yorker specialist T Natarajan has staked claim for a place in Team India for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia later this year. Natarajan has troubled the batsmen with yorkers and fine bowling in the death overs in IPL. Gavaskar is happy to see the left-arm pacer regaining his momentum.

Speaking on ‘Cricket Live’ on Star Sports, Gavaskar said about Natarajan, “He has always been a yorker specialist, but in recent times we have seen how late he is moving the ball, causing the batsmen to become distracted.” Huh. It is heartening to see this improvement in Natarajan.” The legendary cricketer also said that Natarajan could benefit Team India in T20Is due to his ability to bowl with discipline in the death overs.

Gavaskar said, “It is good to see him perform well. For some time it seemed that Team India had lost him. His claim for a place in Team India is good as he bowls very well between the 16th and 20th overs. That would be too much. Due to his ability to bowl well in the death overs, he can get a place in Team India.

Gavaskar also feels that the Tamil Nadu pacer has put the disappointments of last season behind him and is bidding for selection in Team India for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. He is full of confidence.

The former cricketer said, “I think it is a matter of confidence. Last year, he might not have been able to perform well due to injury. Now he is full of confidence. He has got a break and is fresh and ready to go. He knows that the T20 World Cup is after four months and he wants to get a ticket for the flight to Australia.