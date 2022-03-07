Sunil Gavaskar says Shane Warne is not greatest spinner of all time, Indian legend told this reason

In the eyes of former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar, the late Shane Warne is not the greatest spinner of all time. The Indian legend has also given the reason for not considering Warne as the greatest spinner of all time. However, Gavaskar certainly believed that the late Shane Warne had bowled magic in his cricketing career. Shane Warne made his international debut in 1992. Since then, Shane Warne has played 145 Tests for Australia, taking 708 wickets. He also took 293 wickets in 194 ODIs.

Asked whether he considers Shane Warne to be the greatest spinner of all time, Gavaskar said he would place Indian spinners and Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan above Warne. Shane Warne is not the greatest spinner of all time, as his performance in India was ‘average’.

Sunil Gavaskar told ‘India Today’, ‘I would not say that. In my view, the Indian spinner and Muttiah Muralitharan are better than him. This is because Shane Warne’s record against India has been average. In India, he took five wickets in Nagpur only once.

Sunil Gavaskar said, ‘He did not get much success against Indian players, because Indians play spin very well. That’s why I wouldn’t call him the greatest. Muttiah Muralitharan has been more successful against India. i them Shane Warne I will put it above.’ Muttiah Muralitharan has 800 wickets in Test cricket.

Although, Sunil Gavaskar He also praised Warne, but the Australian media has condemned the timing of his statement. Gavaskar said, ‘Shane Warne mastered the wrist spin which is not easy. The number of his wickets shows what a brilliant bowler he was. Finger spin is easy, but wrist spin or leg spin is very difficult.

Shane Warne died on 4 March 2022 in Thailand. He was 52 years old. His picture is displayed on the big screen to pay tribute to Shane Warne before the start of the second day’s play of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday, March 5, 2022. You can see that picture above.