Sunil Gavaskar Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Chetan Sharma nothing wrong by remove Kohli Ganguly Should clarify truthful talk comments on captaincy issue

There has been a ruckus in the Indian cricket world after Virat Kohli’s statement regarding the removal of ODI captaincy in the press conference. Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has slammed both Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sunil Gavaskar said that before the news came in the media, Kohli was told that he is not the captain of the ODI team. What do you want more than this?

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes that only Sourav Ganguly can clear the picture on Virat Kohli’s contradictory statement on the issue of captaincy. He said that the BCCI President should be asked how this contradiction came about. He also said that the chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, did nothing wrong by telling Virat Kohli that he is no longer the captain of the ODI team.

After Kohli stepped down as T20 captain, Ganguly had said that the BCCI had asked the star batsman to reconsider the decision. However, Ganguly denied this at the press conference ahead of his departure for the South Africa tour. Gavaskar told ‘India Today’, ‘Kohli’s statement is probably not for BCCI. I think the question should be asked to that person as to how Kohli got such a message.

He said, “Ganguly is the BCCI President. He should be asked why this contradiction exists. Only he will be able to answer about it. Kohli had also said that the chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, told him 90 minutes before the team was selected for the tour of South Africa that he was not the captain of the ODI team.

Gavaskar said the chairman of the selection committee did not commit any mistake by doing so. Gavaskar said, ‘What is the dispute here? The chairman of the selection committee clearly told him that he no longer has the ODI captaincy. What’s wrong with that. The selection committee has the right to do so. The captain does not have voting rights.

He said, ‘It is not that he came to know from the media or announced this by the commander of a passenger aircraft. He was told by the chairman of the selection committee that he is no longer the captain. What’s wrong with that. There was a dialogue between the chairman of the selection committee and him and it should be so.

Gavaskar said that the BCCI should keep a clear communication to avoid such a situation in future. “There should be a clear dialogue so that speculations don’t happen,” he said. The chairman of the selection committee can tell why who got selected and who was not. Sometimes, even if not required, a press release may be issued in which all the reasons have been given.