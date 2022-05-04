Sunil Gavaskar took big decision after 33 years, after 3 decades returns unused Mumbai plot, to avoid embarrassment

Legendary cricketer and former Team India captain Sunil Gavaskar has finally returned the plot to Maharashtra housing agency MHADA after 33 years. A 21,348 sq ft plot of land located in Mumbai’s Bandra West zone was given to Sunil Gavaskar to start a cricket academy. Since Sunil Gavaskar could not build an academy at that place, he has now returned the land. State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had expressed displeasure over the issue on social media a few months ago. Jitendra Awhad had also demanded from Gavaskar to return that plot.

An official of Maharashtra housing agency MHADA said on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 that former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar has returned the government plot allotted 33 years ago to build a cricket academy in Mumbai. In the late 1980s, Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust (SGCFT) was allotted a plot to build an indoor cricket academy, but the cricket academy had not been built there even for 30 years.

MHADA had sent a proposal in 2019 to take back the possession of that plot and terminate its agreement with the trust. The officer said,Gavaskar has returned the plot to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) after 8 months of long deliberations and meetings with the partners of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state.

before this, Sunil Gavaskar Uddhav Thackeray had approached Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the plan to develop the academy with great batsman Sachin Tendulkar, but that plan did not materialise. The Times of India quoted Awan as writing, ‘Sunil Gavaskar has returned the land to MHADA. He has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and me saying that he cannot develop the cricket academy as per the plan, so he is returning the land.

Sunil Gavaskar has also confirmed the news that his trust has returned the land. Sunil Gavaskar said, “It was my dream to start a cricket academy, but my current job does not make it possible. Therefore, MHADA should develop this space in a way that suits it. If any help is needed from me in this regard, I am ready to give it.