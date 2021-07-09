sunil grover dressup in saris when everyone sleeps in the house

New Delhi. Sunil Grover is one of the most famous actors of the film industry from the TV world. Apart from TV shows, he has also worked in films and series. Sunil, who has made everyone crazy with his acting, has done a variety of roles, but his most important characters have been ‘Gutthi’ and ‘Rinku Bhabhi’, which people still remember.

Sunil Sharma was seen playing the characters of ‘Gutthi’ and ‘Rinku Bhabhi’ in comedian Kapil Sharma’s show. Both these characters have been so favorite of the audience that people used to sit in front of TV just to see them. The audience was also shocked after Sunil left the show. And even today people are waiting for his return, but along with the audience, Sunil also misses ‘Gutthi’ and ‘Rinku Bhabhi’ Rinku Bhabhi? Which he has recently revealed without hesitation that he misses both these characters a lot even today.

During an interview, when Sunil was asked, ‘As an artist, do you miss your female characters ‘Gutthi’ and ‘Rinku Bhabhi’?’ So the actor said, ‘Even today all the suits, saris along with make-up items are kept in my cupboard. Whenever I remember the characters, I take those clothes out of my cupboard. Sometimes I even take them out and get them sunburned. He is a very valuable asset to me. When everyone is asleep at home, I sometimes wear those clothes to refresh my old memories.