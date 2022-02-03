Sunil Grover had a heart attack, doctors confirmed, discharged from hospital after surgery

Regarding the health of Sunil Grover, the doctor of the hospital told that he had had a heart attack. He also had a corona infection while admitted to the hospital.

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has been discharged from the hospital today after undergoing heart surgery. Sunil Grover, 44, was admitted to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain. The doctor of the hospital told in a conversation with E-Times that Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack. He also had a corona infection while admitted to the hospital.

The doctor told that Sunil Grover had chest pain, he was advised to go to the hospital. After blood test and ECG it was found that he had suffered a heart attack. He had a blockage in his blood vessels. After which his condition was improved immediately by giving him medicine.

Talking about corona, the doctor said that Sunil did not have any symptoms of corona. He did not have any problem like fever or cough. Along with surgery, he was also given treatment for corona. The doctor told that now his health is fine and hence he is being discharged from the hospital.

Let us inform that Viral Bhayani shared a post on his Instagram page regarding Sunil Grover’s surgery. In which the caption along with Sunil Grover’s photo was written, ‘Actor Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at Asian Hospital, Mumbai. He is getting healthy now. Sunil’s doctors say that now he is out of danger and his condition is also improving a lot. Keep praying for Sunil’.

Sunil Grover has carved a niche in the hearts of people by playing the roles of ‘Gutthi’ and ‘Dr Mashoor Gulati’ in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His fan following is huge. Hearing the news of his surgery, fans are praying for him. Along with this, on Viral Bhayani’s post, questions are being asked about his health.

Sunil Grover is a comedian as well as a good actor. She started her career with Jaspal Bhatti. Along with this, he has also worked in many Bollywood films as well as Punjabi films.